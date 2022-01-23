Samoa announces new public hospital’s requirements

Fully vaccinated people are the only ones that are given the green light to use the outpatient facility at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole National Hospital.

MOH released a statement stating: "The general public is also reminded that as part of our ongoing national campaign against COVID19, we will be enforcing strict entry only to those outpatient cases who have completed both doses of their vaccination (Pfizer or AstraZeneca).”

"It is also compulsory to wear a mask when entering the hospital at all times.”

"The support of the public is appreciated and we urge everyone to be more health-conscious and continue to take all other health preventative measures when visiting the hospitals at all times."

"All general outpatients will be seen within the ground floor of the Moto’otua Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital emergency building, where the current paediatric clinic is located.”

The government has now made it mandatory for the public to wear face masks upon entering the hospital’s premises.

This was following the confirmation of 15 new positive Covid-19 cases.

All the infected citizens are in isolation and were among the 73 passengers who arrived into the country on Wednesday from Brisbane, Australia.