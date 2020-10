Edwin Tamasese's defense lawyer has applied for recusal of Justice Alalatoa Rosella Papalii because of her connection to the Minister of Police.

The Minister was involved in the state of emergency declared by the government in response to the deadly measles outbreak which killed 83 people, most of them children.

Two other judges on the case have already been recused due to conflicts of interest.

The new recusal application will be heard in three weeks time.