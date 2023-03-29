Samoa approves more funding for Overseas Medical Scheme

According to Deputy Prime Minister, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio the Government is continuing its services in sending local patients for overseas treatment.

“At the moment, New Zealand is the only country that patients are being sent to for overseas medical treatment that can’t be done in Samoa,” he said last week.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that the decision to add more funding to the already existing budget allocated for medical treatments was done last week.

Furthermore, he explained that a total of 11 patients have been confirmed for treatment in New Zealand.

Most patients included those with heart problems, cancer, and other critical conditions.

“As mentioned by the Prime Minister in November of last year, there is a high number of people diagnosed with non-communicable diseases.”

However, he said most of these diseases are caused by the kind of lifestyle we are living in nowadays plus the type of food consumed within the country.

“Cabinet has approved an additional $5 million for the Overseas Medical Scheme for the remaining months of this financial year.”

Tuala also revealed that Government has altogether allocated a total of $16 million towards the budget for Overseas Treatment Scheme for this financial year, which is a large amount of money.

Photo supplied Caption: Deputy Prime Minister, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio