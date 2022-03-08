Samoa Attorney General's contract extended

This was announced by Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa with the Government owned newspaper, Savali.

Su'a took over the position last year September upon appointment by Cabinet, on interim basis, after the termination of services for the former AG, Savalenoa Mareva Betham-Annandale.

It's unclear whether Su'a has applied for the position as emails for comments were not answered.

However, since taking over the position, Su'a uncovered the discrepancies in the three controversial bills which were approved by Parliament last year.

An investigation led by Su'a uncovered there are different versions of the Acts, compared to the Acts endorsed by the Head of State.

This led to the appointment of a Parliamentary Inquiry Committee to look into this matter.

Su'a was recently-elected President of the Samoa Law Society stepped down from the position temporarily to take on the Attorney General position.

The daughter of Seiuli Paul Wallwork and Su'a Julia; from the villages of Gagaoifolevao Lefaga and Vailele.

Photo: Newslines Caption: Swearing-in of Samoa's Attorney General