The Land Transport Authority has confirmed that a landslide has been cleared for safe public access at Fagaloa.

However, drivers have been warned to drive with caution, as some work is still underway.

The LTA joined the the Disaster Management Office and Fire and Emergency Services Authority to help members of the public who were stranded during a sudden flooding in Upolu.

Families were assisted to get home before nightfall through flooded road crossings in the Siumu-Safata-Lefaga areas.