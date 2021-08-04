Samoa to benefit from Australian Education grant

Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Marise Payne announced that Australia is making the investment in the Indo-Pacific region to respond to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on education in the region. It is estimated to have affected 343 million children, particularly girls,” Senator Payne said in a statement.

“Disruptions to education threaten to undo decades of progress, pushing millions of children out of school across Asia and the Pacific.”

“To address this fundamental challenge, over the next five years the Australian Government will invest $180 million in the Global Partnership for Education’s work in the Indo-Pacific.”

“Education and skills in the Indo-Pacific are more critical than ever as we seek to build stability and drive economic growth.”

“This commitment to the Pacific and Southeast Asia builds on our extensive bilateral education partnerships across the region.”

The funding increase to the G.P.E. is to respond to the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children’s education across the region and also includes a focus on girls.

During the pandemic, schools in the region and around the world closed as a precaution, consequently impacting the studies of thousands of students.

According to the Minister’s statement, the G.P.E. will have a specific focus on the Federated States of Micronesia, Indonesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga and Tuvalu.

The funding will promote and support the education of the most vulnerable children and deliver quality teaching and learning.