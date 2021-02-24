Samoa brewer lays off staff

The Samoa Observer reported General Manager Brent Adams saying the decision was not taken lightly, but was necessary to secure the company's future.

Adams said the staff were given two months notice and generous severance packages to compensate.

He said some staff had been retained for temporary work.

The brewery had to close its sugary drink operations late last year, partly in response to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All Coca Cola products are now imported in plastic bottles and aluminium cans.