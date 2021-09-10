Samoa Breweries Ltd to increase recycling projects

The company recently hosted several donor partners and showed them recycling innovations being developed.

Samoa Breweries General Manager, Brent Adams said “We are able to show all the ongoing recycling projects in progress all at one time.”

The national breweries company presently has four components to the recycling initiative.

The Samoa Breweries Company's project programme including the mission Pacific programme, waste oil collection programme, a glass recycling programme as well as the wastewater treatment program.

A recently launched glass bottle recycling programme houses sanding tools to revert glass back to sand, which is then reused to repair potholes.