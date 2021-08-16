Samoa bringing in NZ judges to avoid conflicts of interest

Taulapapa Brenda Heather-Latu says the contempt applications against the former prime minister, the attorney general, the former speaker and the clerk of parliament are in respect of all six Supreme Court judges.

She says none of the judges can hear the cases.

Taulapapa says the five New Zealand judges have no conflicts of interest.

"And it's important to note that four of them have been members of our Court of Appeal in the past decade so they actually come with a great deal, not only of experience in New Zealand as highly esteemed and respected judges, but for example Justice Fisher has also determined matters in our Supreme Court as well."

Taulapapa says there are pending additional citations for the new judges to hear because of the ongoing comments in the media by former prime minister Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi.

The judges, Justices Robert Fisher, Peter Blanchard, Rhys Harrison, Rodney Hansen and Raynor Asher have been appointed for two year terms.