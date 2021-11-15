Samoa Bureau of Statistics CEO passes away

She was in her late forties.

Ali'imuamua was first appointed as Chief Executive of Samoa's Bureau of Statistics in 2018 and reappointed in January.

RNZ Pacific reports the news of her death was viral on social media, whereas her friends, colleagues and family paid tribute.

A mother of five, Aliimuamua holds a Masters of Arts in Demography from the Australian National University and was among the longest serving loyal SBS staff since 1987 after graduating from the University of the South Pacific in Suva Fiji with a BA in Economics & Administration.

She is survived by her husband Malama Ta'aloga Fa'asalaina, and her five children and four grandchildren.

Photo file supplied Samoa Govt Press Caption: Samoa Bureau of Statistics Chief Executive Officer, Ali’imuamua MalaefonoTauā-Faasalaina passed away over the weekend