Samoa business communities to close on Easter Public Holidays

Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour CEO, Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling confirmed the closure in a statement.

“The public, business communities, shop owners, employers and workers are hereby advised that in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays Act 2008.”

The Public Holidays will begin from Friday, 2 April to Monday, 5 April.

“Shops selling goods may open during public holidays according to the provisions of the Public Holidays Act 2008. However, employers are reminded to comply with section 39 of the Labour and Employment Relations Act 2013 regarding the rate of wages to be paid employees who work on Public Holidays,”Pulotu said in the statement.