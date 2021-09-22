Samoa businesses worried about lockdown for vaccination rollout

The Samoa Observer reports the Chamber's CEO Lemauga Hobart Va'ai concerned the two-day lockdown will affect the income of the country's businesses, and it should instead target the unvaccinated population.

Lemauga said Samoa's business community has gone to extensive efforts to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated and Chamber of Commerce members report vaccination rates of 80 percent and above.

He said there's an overwhelming concern from businesses about the two-day lockdown and they await a response from government including guidelines about the roll out.