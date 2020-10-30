Samoa Cabinet appoints Interim Chairman to lead NEOC

The NEOC leads the government coordination and responses to disasters.

Since September last year, the NEOC has been at the forefront of the coordination of national efforts and emergency responses on the measles outbreak, to be followed closely by the global spread of the COVID 19 pandemic.

A statement said the NEOC operates apropos requirements of the relevant laws and the National Disaster Management Plan.

Agafili, who is Chief Executive of the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet, (MPMC) and Secretary to Cabinet takes over the chairmanship role from Ulu Bismarck Crawley, who resigned recently.

He is also the Chair of the National Security Committee that works closely with the NEOC and all other sectors in the area of security

Photo supplied Samoa Government media Caption: Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo, Interim Chairman National Emergency Operations Centre ​