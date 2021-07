Samoa Cabinet Ministers named, Associate Ministers sworn in

Each Cabinet Minister has been assigned an Associate Minister who were sworn in this week.

Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa

Ministry of the Prime Minister (inclusive of Cabinet Affairs, Immigration, Press & Savali)

Deputy Prime Minister, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio

Ministry of Customs and Revenue

La’auli Leuatea Polataivao Fosi

Ministry of Agriculture

'Olo Fiti Afoa Va'ai

Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure

Leatinu'u Wayne So'oialo

Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Labour (inclusive of Recognized Seasonal Employers Scheme (RSE))

Ministry for Public Enterprises

Valasi Luapitofanua To'ogamaga Tafito Selesele

Ministry of Health

Faualo Harry Jeffrey Schuster

Ministry of Police and Prisons

Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio'o

Ministry of Finance

Seu'ula Ioane

Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture (inclusive of NUS, Polytechnic and Pre-Schools)

Toelupe Poumulinuku Onesemo

Ministry of Communication and Information Technology

Leota Laki Lamositele

Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development

Matamua Seumanu Vasati Sili Pulufana

Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration

Photo Government of Samoa