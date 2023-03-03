Samoa Cabinet re-appoints Iuli to lead Samoa Sports Facility Authority

Iuli has been in charge of the Governments’ Authority responsible for the management and administration of all government-owned sports complex, gyms, facilities and playing fields for the past 12 years.

A press release said he holds a BA majoring in Accounting and Economics from the University of the South Pacific, (USP) complemented by a Post Graduate Advance Diploma in Business Management from New England University, Australia.

He passed his CPA and a member of the Samoa Institute of Accountants since 2014.

Photo supplied