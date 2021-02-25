 

Samoa Cabinet reappoints Galumalemana as LTA Chief Executive Officer

BY: Loop Pacific
10:24, February 25, 2021
The Samoa Cabinet has re-appointed Galumalemana Titi Agnes Tutuvanu-Schwalger to serve a second term as a Chief Executive Officer for Land Transport Authority.

Thirty-year-old Galumalemana has been with LTA since 2012.

In three years, Galumalemana was promoted to the post of Divisional Manager in 2015 and in 2018, she was appointed by Cabinet to lead the Authority.

Galumalemana graduated from University of Queensland with a Bachelor of Engineering.

The Land Transport Authority oversees the provision of Samoa’s national road network.

Its core services include management of road projects, and ensuring compliancy to acceptable standards and best engineering practices.

     

