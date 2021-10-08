Samoa Cabinet wears pink in support of Pinktober

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and Cabinet Ministers were dressed in pink at their meeting on Wednesday.

Cabinet will wear pink attire every Wednesday throughout the Pinktober month of October.

Pinktober is invaluable for education and advocacy and driven by Government, the Samoa Cancer Society and stakeholders to encourage the public to take preventative health measures and use assistance rendered by the Society and the Ministry of Health.

One of the projects that the cancer society is working with in collaboration with the Ministry of Health is to set up a National Cancer Registry – which will be a register of all cancer diagnoses in Samoa –it will also capture data and information on gender, age and the specific types of cancer.

Residents needing specialized overseas cancer treatment are top priority in the Government funded overseas medical referral program.

Every year in October, the world comes together to mark the Cancer Awareness month. In support of the month and all that it stands for – resilience, triumph over illness, strength from the community to ensure that no one is left behind.

Photo Government media Caption: Cabinet members dressed in pink in support of Pinktober