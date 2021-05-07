Samoa Cancer Society receives major boost from Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

These models are full breasts and small male breast.

NZ Foundation National Breast Health Educator, Debra Leutenegger says, “we were more than happy to send them over at no cost to the Society, to be of use in raising breast health awareness within the communities of Samoa”.

In addition to the training models, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ has extended an invitation to SCS and the community to freely access and make use of its online resources that is available on their website www.breastcancerfoundation.org.nz

The Samoa Cancer Society is working steadily towards digitizing a lot of its information resources in light of the current COVID-19 situation.

This requires extensive and collaborative efforts with stakeholders and funders on attaining the most up to date information, interpreting information in Samoan and Sign language to ensure a holistic delivery that will include the marginalized and vulnerable members of our community.