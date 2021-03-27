Samoa caretaker leader supremely confident on poll chances

He told a radio audience this week that his party will garner no less than 45 of the 49 parliamentary seats on offer.

He said that means the opposition parties will not be able to carry out any proposed amendments to the constitution.

The opposition parties are campaigning on perceived nationwide opposition to recent constitutional changes.

The veteran MP said changing the constitution is not easy.

A two thirds majority or 34 votes is required to instigate any Constitutional changes.

Leader of the last opposition party recognized in Parliament, Afualo Luagalau Dr Salele, has said his party will form a coalition party with other opposition parties after the General Elections.

The largest opposition party contesting the elections, the Faatuatua I le Atua Samoa ua Tasi Party is running under the same ticket with three other smaller parties.

Photo source Samoa Govt