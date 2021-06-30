Samoa Caretaker PM assures public Government machinery continues

Tuilaepa’s statement was announced as measures to address the Government Budget 2021-2022 as today 30 June is the last day of the current Fiscal Year from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021.

According to Tuilaepa, Government is yet to “convene a properly constituted Legislative Assembly in accordance with Articles III and 44 of the Constitution of the Independent State of Samoa for reasons that are already well known and under dispute.”

He said under normal circumstances, the whole of Government machinery must close down as it happened in many countries of the world with similar political challenges.

Tuilaepa said with the decision made there was no need to panic.

“Fortunately, we have enabling provisions both in the Constitution and in the Public Finance Management Act to facilitate a smooth continuation of approval of unappropriated public expenditure under warrants of payment certified by the Audit Office and approved by the Head of State, who is the sole authority to pay or issue money out of the Treasury Fund or from any other Public Fund under Article 93 of the Constitution and in line with the validity period of proclamations authorized under the Constitution,” he said.

“So there is no need to be panic.”

Malielegaoi also highlighted that the Audit Office which reports directly to the Legislative Assembly being an Office of Parliament would continue its time monitoring and auditing function of the National Treasury and the cash position of the other public bodies and enterprises.

He said other internal controls during this economic emergency would also be closely coordinated with all the Chief Executive Officers of Public Entities.

Malielegaoi said the usage of the authorization of payments out of the Treasury Fund or in any other Fund under the system utilized was not new.

“It was used before in other similar emergency situations confronted by Government.

“I thank you for your patience, kind understanding and prayers.”