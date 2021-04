They received their vaccination yesterday (Sunday).

The Government’s Media Office released a pictorial of the vaccination roll-out.

Samoa received a total of 24,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX Facility.

The vaccine arrived in the country on Friday 9 April when Samoans went to the polls in the 2021 General Election.

Frontline workers will be the first to receive their vaccinations in the roll-out.

Photo supplied Samoa Governemnt Media .