Samoa to celebrate World Consumer Rights Day

To honour the special day tomorrow, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour has set aside the universal theme “Empowering Consumers through Clean Energy Transitions” but chooses to proceed raising commitment in engaging consumers and businesses to interact in a solid and competitive trading environment by conducting outreach programs.

In a statement, MCIL said in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Office of the Regulator (OOTR), Samoa Business Hubs (SBH) and Gambling Control Authority (GCA) will conduct awareness programs in Savaii and Upolu to commemorate WCRD this year.

“The roles of these government agencies in our joint endeavours in Consumer Protection, Trade facilitation, Business Development and Food Safety Ministry are significantly recognized.”

“The envisioned purpose of the awareness programs is to further enhance and boost the understanding of consumers and business operators of their obligatory roles and ensure the business community sensibly treats consumers without any deceptive activities. In addition to the awareness programs, a talk show on television was held to assist convey the message broadly to the whole country.”

The series of awareness programs intends to cover Falealili and Faasaleleaga III districts targeting consumers, business operators and the general public: