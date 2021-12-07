Samoa celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Australia

Samoa established diplomatic relations with Australia in 1971, just nine years after Samoa became the first Pacific islands territory to gain independence from New Zealand.

In her speech, Australia’s High Commissioner, Emily Luck said, "In 1971 Samoa was nine years into independence having led the way for the Pacific in 1962.”

"The people of Australia and the Pacific value their mobility, we are explorers. Over 75,000 Australians identify as having Samoan ancestry and many continue to maintain a strong connection with their families in Samoa.”

"Thank you Samoa for 50 incredible years of friendship," she said.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said the 50 years is an important milestone in the two nation’s relationship.

The Head of State, His Highness Tuimaleali’ifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II and his Masiofo, Her Highness Faamausili Leinafo Tuimalealiifano joined Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and Australia’s High Commissioner, Emily Luck as well as members of the diplomatic corps at the official residence of the High Commissioner at Tiapapata for a two-hour reception.