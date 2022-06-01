Samoa celebrates 60 years of Independence

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa - who is also chairperson of the Independence Committee - raised the flag of freedom at a flag-raising ceremony this morning along with a 21 gun salute by the police.

Fiame had announced earlier that only local dignitaries have been invited to this morning's event.

RNZ Pacific reports Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Agafili Shem Leo has told the media foreign dignitaries and overseas guests are expected at the main 60 years of Independence celebrations in September after international borders open in August.

At the same time, the annual Teuila Festival will be revived after being on hold for the last three years because of the measles outbreak and then the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizing committee has asked all villages and districts to plan and hold their celebrations during the 12 months of celebrations.

Photo: Government of Samoa Caption: Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa raised the flag this morning to celebrate 60 years of Independence