Samoa chided by US Govt agency for child exploitation

The United States Department of Labor's latest report also says children engage in dangerous tasks in street vending.

Their research found no evidence of laws to stop using, procuring, or offering children for illicit activities, including for the production and trafficking of drugs.

Children who participate in street vending may work long hours, late at night, be exposed to exhaust fumes, and have an increased risk of being hit by passing traffic.

Samoa has laws and regulations related to child labour but the US agency said gaps exist, including the lack a prohibition of using children in illicit activities.

Samoa's regulations permit children between aged 12 to 14 to engage in light work for a limited number of hours, but they don't specify aspects of this light work, or define the activities permitted.

