Samoa Chief Justice to be sent to NZ for medical treatment

TV1Samoa reported Satiu was admitted to Tupua Tamasese Meaole hospital last weekend and was discharged early this week.

However plans were now being made for him to travel to Auckland.

The Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration, said in his absence Justice Mata Tuatagaloa had been appointed acting Chief Justice.

However Justice Vui Clarence Nelson, who was the senior Justice on the bench, was attending an overseas conference and was expected to take over the role when he returned.

The Samoa government is paying for Satiu's travel expenses and but was discussing treatment payments as the Chief Justice is a New Zealand citizen.