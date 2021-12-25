Samoa churches commemorate importance of Christmas

One of the churches that also held a service on Friday evening was the Congregational Christian Church Samoa at Vaigaga.

Led by Reverend Tautua, the service included messages for everyone during this Christmas celebrations is to remember that the birth of Jesus symbolises the birth of light in the world.

He also said that with everything that is happening around the world.

"We must not forget God is powerful and rules over our world.

"May we welcome Christmas through God's will and love upon each and every one of us."