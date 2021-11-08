Samoa commemorates World Tsunami Awareness Day

Meteorology Division Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Afaese Dr. Luteru said the significance of the day is to promote awareness of tsunamis' potentially deadly effects.

“We selected schools with the aim to educate the young generation and it is their right to know about such issues but the children or students will build the future of Samoa.”

“We wanted to get the college students but they are undergoing exams but all students matter.”

“There is ongoing awareness in the communities about how to respond in case of a tsunami which we are working with other ministries such as the Community Disaster and Climate Risk Management.”

A ceremony was held last Friday at the Meteorology Division at which primary school students, the Minister for Natural Resources and Environment, Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster, and the Ministry’s Chief Executive Officer, Frances Debra Brown-Reupena attended.

They also gathered to campaign for historical structures to be recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation as a World Heritage Site for their cultural, social and educational significance in the development of tsunami awareness.

World Tsunami Day is commemorated on 5 November annually.