Samoa commends USP on Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022

It second time in less than a year, said Minister of Education, Sports and Culture, Seuula Ioane Tuaau.

He said it is a sure testament of the hard work of Staff, Students and University of the South Pacific community and donor partners.

“The Government and People of Samoa share a long history with the University of the South Pacific that began with its establishment fifty-four years ago and it will continue into the future.”

“It is a mutually beneficial relationship as the University of the South Pacific provides Samoa a fantastic avenue through which to contribute to the shaping and building of a secure and sustainable for our Pacific and through Education.”

A statement from USP said the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) where indicators are carefully calibrated to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.

The Impact Rankings capture universities’ impact on society, based on the institutions’ success in delivering the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Impact Rankings showcase the work being delivered by universities demonstrating the difference a university is making to sustainability in the future.

Photo file Caption: USP Suva campus