Samoa commits to preserve 30 percent of its ocean

Some 36,000 kilometres of new marine protected areas are expected to come from the agreement.

The agreement was signed between the government and the Blue Prosperity Coalition, a network of scientists, activists, experts and governments.

Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi said Samoan waters held exceptional marine habitats and diverse life.

He said the agreement would ensure its preservation for generations to come.

Samoa currently has three marine protected areas.

Seventy-five villages have community-based management systems for whales, dolphins, turtles and sharks.