Samoa committed to hosting CHOGM

Fiame made the comment at the Commonwealth Day celebrations in Apia.

“We continue to play an active role in the eight member Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group committee.”

Commonwealth Day celebrated on March 14 is an annual celebration observed by people all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe.

“As a small island developing state member of the Commonwealth, today allows us the opportunity to reflect and highlight how we as the Commonwealth family are ‘innovating, connecting and transforming’ to help achieve our goals of fighting climate change, promoting good governance and boosting trade.

Currently with the invasion of peace through aggression and war, we look to our membership in the various cluster groups such as the Commonwealth Family to augment and further accentuate what our individual contributions can provide towards our common goals.”

“In this regard, we acknowledge with appreciation the United Kingdom’s Chairmanship of the Commonwealth that is ending. You have kept our ship steady as we waged our way through the turbulence of the pandemic. Similarly, we had benefited from the counsel and support of the Good Offices of the Secretary General during our difficulties post elections in 2021. Ultimately, Samoa was able to demonstrate its respect for and upholding the rule of law and the Commonwealth principles and values.”

Fiame added that Samoa has been a part of the Queen’s Commonwealth canopy program for a number of years now; signifying their contribution to the ecological restoration of degraded forests, building resilience against climate change and expanding the ‘Two Million Trees Campaign’

She also acknowledged the collaboration and cooperation among Pacific island countries and their development partners in maritime surveillance of borders and in particular, IUU fishing.

“Hopefully this cooperation will be enhanced given the fact that Samoa no longer has a patrol boat,” Fiame said.

Photo supplied Government media