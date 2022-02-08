Samoa company keen to facilitate Government plans to deepen Asau Channel

Minister for Works, Infrastructure and Transport Olo Fiti Vaai told Parliament deepening the channel would allow access for container vessels and cruise ships to dock at the wharf.

If it becomes a reality it will translate to economic spinoffs for Asau and villages in the vicinity in terms of new employment and new trading opportunities. The conversations with the company is in the initial phase, said the MWIT Minister. “They have indicated that they have the equipment and resources to deepen the Asau Channel,” Olo said according to a report by Savali newspaper.

“The company has also informed me that they can also provide a Slip Way which is ideal to provide maintenance for the local shipping fleet and our inter-island vessels at Asau,” he added noting that the Slip Way is not only cost effective but will also create new jobs.

“A full report will be tabled before the Prime Minister and Cabinet on the outcome of our brainstorming before proceeding,” he said.

Photo file SPA/Facebook Caption: Asau Wharf