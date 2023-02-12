Samoa completes draft regulations on aids to navigation

The draft was completed by the Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure through the Maritime Division in collaboration with the Secretariat of the Pacific Community.

A statement issued by the government said prior to submission to Cabinet for approval the Consultation between all key stakeholders was carried out on Wed, 8th February 2023.

This enables the Ministry to explain and elaborate on the regulation purpose and its importance and to collect all the relevant information from the stakeholders to improve it.

“Given the Ministry of Works, Transport, and Infrastructure is the Competent Authority for marine aids to navigation in the country, having a Regulations will assist its staff in implementing their roles and responsibilities through empowerment and clarity of duties in ensuring safety of navigation in all navigable areas within Samoa’s jurisdiction.”

“To ensure all areas are captured the consultation has emphasized the functions under the Competent Authority as well as the roles played by the Aid Services Providers and how these two organizations will be able to enhance safety of navigation through identifying the gaps and existing issues with the probable solutions.”