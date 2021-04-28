Samoa completes over 3000 first dose of COVID-19 vaccination

Data from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Emergency Operation Center, (NEOC) recorded 2,369 injections administered Sunday with 918 on Monday.

Savali newspaper reports the majority or 2,076 of residents vaccinated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine are male while the balance of 1,211 are female.

That total includes 146 Savaii residents.

Yesterday afternoon, Caretaker Prime Minister Tuila’epa Dr. Sa’ilele Malielegaoi accompanied by Director General of Health Leausa Dr. Take Naseri and Agafili Tomaimanō Shem Leo, Chairman of the National Emergency Operation Center, (NEOC) visited the vaccination teams at Vailele, Lauli’i, Fagali’i and the Samoa Tourism Authority’s Samoan Fale.

Said Tuila’epa in his weekly programme with Radio 2AP after the onsite visits said, “I wanted to reassure and encourage our people to make the right decision.

“I can safely say that since receiving my first injection, I have not experienced any side effects and there are no reports of any complications from our front liners who have also received their injections.”

Photo source Savali newspaper