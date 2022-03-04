Samoa condemns Ukraine invasion

At the Special Session of the General Assembly on Ukraine this week, Samoa's representative at the United Nations, Fatumanava-o-Upolu Pa'olelei Luteru, said such action is in clear violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

He added that it inconsistent with the state principles laid out in Article 2 of the UN Charter.

“We therefore condemn Russia’s unprovoked attack on the sovereignty and political independence of Ukraine.”

Fatumanava said Samoa may be a small state but it has a moral obligation to speak up.

He added that Samoa aligns itself with the statement delivered by Fiji on behalf of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Photo UN Media Caption: The General Assembly stands for a moment of silence during the first plenary meeting of the eleventh General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Ukraine.