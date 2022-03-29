Samoa confirms 125 new community cases

The Ministry of Health said there are now 1,364 active community cases since the first positive case was identified on March 17.

The Samoa government is also extending the current nationwide lockdown until April 5.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said the second week of a nationwide lockdown starts at midnight tonight until next Tuesday.

Essential services are allowed to open from 6am to 4pm today as well as Thursday, Saturday and next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Samoa's main hospital in Apia is facing huge pressure as the number of frontline workers with Covid-19 increases.

TV1Samoa reports both Police and the Fire and Emergency Services also have increasing numbers of positive cases within their ranks.

Assistant Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo said more than 70 police officers and civilian staff have tested positive for Covid-19.