 

Samoa confirms 128,848 registered voters prior to general elections

BY: Loop Pacific
16:50, January 23, 2021
Samoa has recorded 128,848 registered voters for this year’s general elections.

The Office of the Electoral Commission has confirmed that total roll is following the removal of 3673, which was the total number of deceased voters.

The three-day pre-polling window has been set by the office of the Electoral Commission prior to the official Election Day on 9 April.
 

Election Officials to work for the OEC during Election Day are also eligible to vote during the pre-polling stages.

The first three days of pre-polling would be a cushion for early voters and would provide a window for election officials to vote prior to the official
voting day.

     

Source: 
Samoa Global News
Tags: 
Samoa
general elections
registered voters
