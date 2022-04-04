Samoa confirms 164 new community cases

There are now 2,443 community cases since the first community transmission was reported on 17 March 2022.

Of this total, 1,514 are active cases while 927 people are confirmed to have fully recovered.

A total number of 23,419 RATs have been administered by the Ministry of Health.

Twelve people are currently being isolated at the Moto’otua National Hospital.

The Ministry of Health confirmed one new Covid-19 related death yesterday and this brings the cumulative total number of deaths of Covid-19 to two.

The latest report also includes 4 additional historical cases from the repatriation flight, NZ990 from Auckland New Zealand arrived on 29 March, 2022 and brings the total number of cases at the border since November 2020 to 56.

These cases are not considered active and therefore not included in the active cases total number.