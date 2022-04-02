 

Samoa confirms 245 new community cases

BY: Loop Pacific
19:02, April 2, 2022
Samoa's Ministry of Health has confirmed 245 new community cases in a 24 hour period.

The Ministry said 583 people have recovered and 1,493 remain active cases.

Upolu island still has the majority of cases with 97 percent.

The Ministry also said that Covid-19 infections are significantly higher among those aged from 15 to 35, but infections among children aged 4 and below are also increasing.

Four new border cases were recorded on a flight from New Zealand on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, the community cases are of the BA1 sub lineage of the Omicron Covid variant.

Samoa also recorded its first Covid-related death this week.

     

