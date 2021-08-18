Samoa congratulates India's 75th Independence Day anniversary

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, India's Honorary Consul to Samoa Va'atu'itu'i Apete Meredith, and members of the diplomatic corps were among other guests at the celebrations.

The Indian High Commissioner to Samoa- Muktesh Pardeshi, who is based in New Zealand, gave his keynote address via video.

"Our both countries enjoy warm and longstanding relationship founded on commonwealth heritage, shared values, and developmental aspirations," the High Commissioner said.

Pardeshi also congratulated Fiame on her victory in the General Elections.

India's independence day is celebrated annually on 15 August as a national holiday in India commemorating the nation's freedom from British rule and the success of the non-violent movement that freed it from the yoke of colonialism.