Samoa consolidates repatriation flights

However, the Chair of the National Emergency Operations Center, Agafili Shem Leo, says a smaller flight will replace the services previously scheduled for for 26 March and 17 April.

TV1Samoa reported Agafili saying the new flight will be operated by Fiji Airways and will fly direct from Los Angeles to Samoa via Nadi.

He says a smaller plane will be used as there are less than 50 returning patients who have completed medical treatment overseas.

Meanwhile, Health Director Leausa Dr Take Naseri has confirmed that the man who had tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving on a repatriation flight two weeks ago has been recorded as the country's first official case.

The man remains in managed isolation at the country's main hospital.

Previous cases at the border had been identified as historical cases.