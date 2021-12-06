Samoa to continue street naming initiative

Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa confirmed the continuation of the initiative in her weekly programme on Friday.

Fiame said the street and residential address naming project will begin in the Apia town area.

“The project was first launched last year by the previous Government as part of an initiative designed to identify streets, services, and residences in Samoa in real time.”

“Its development was aided by the use of Global Positioning System technology.”

“The implementation of the project was planned to be carried out in phases with the ultimate aim to cover the whole country.”

The first phase of the street and residential address naming project was completed last year which covered the heart of Apia City areas within a 2 kilometre radius from the clock tower to Mulinu’u peninsula, Vaimoso to the west, and Apia and Moata’a to the east.