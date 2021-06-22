Samoa continues with roll out of second round of COVID-19 vaccinations

The Ministry of Health reported that as of Monday, (yesterday) 1389 males and 777 females received their second jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A total of 45, 908 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Despite the uncertainties expressed by some members of the public on social media about the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Ministry of Health congratulated those who confronted their fears and were vaccinated for a safer and healthier Samoa.

The ministry has advised those who have not been vaccinated to get their vaccinations done for both first and second doses.

Since April, Samoa joined Fiji, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Nauru and Tuvalu, in the Pacific islands, to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped via the COVAX Facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF and WHO.

It was a historic step towards achieving the goal to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines globally, in what will be part of the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history.

The 9 April 2021 arrival in Apia of 24,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine marks the sixth batch of vaccines to arrive in the Pacific region through the COVAX Facility in the global partnership’s effort to deliver at least two billion doses of vaccines.

Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccination Alliance, emphasized that “COVAX's mission is to help end the acute phase of the pandemic as soon as possible, allowing global equitable access to vaccines against COVID-19.”

“We acknowledge the Samoan Government’s efforts to ensure robust preparedness and response plans to address the threat of COVID-19,” said UNICEF Pacific Representative, Sheldon Yett. “We will continue to work with the government and partners, through the COVAX facility, to support vaccination efforts and other essential public health measures to keep communities protected.”

“Samoa is one of the few countries in the world currently without active cases of COVID-19, and no deaths as a result of COVID-19,” said Dr. Akeem Ali, the Acting Director of WHO’s Division of Pacific Technical Support. “A lot of hard work has gone into this. Now we have another important tool: vaccines. WHO has been carefully monitoring the rollout of all COVID-19 vaccines and will continue to work closely with countries to manage potential risks, and make timely recommendations based on science and data. We encourage Samoans to work with the Ministry of Health to get vaccinated; and to maintain the protective measures that have kept the country safe to date.”

Photo Ministry of Health Samoa Caption: Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil was one of the first to his second shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine