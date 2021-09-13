Samoa corrections officers dismissed after jailbreak

The Samoa Observer reports the unnamed officers were on duty when inmate Panapa Va'ai used a ladder to escape over an "anti climb" fence built at a cost of $2million tala.

Deputy Commissioner Leiataua Samuel Afamasaga confirmed that Acting Commissioner, Papalii Monalisa Keti, decided to terminate the services of the Correction Officers in question who he had suspended soon after the escape was reported.

The prisoner however was caught and brought back to custody a few hours after he was reported missing.

The Minister of Police Faualo Harry Schuster told media last week that the prisoner was well known to the courts and that as a judge he had dealt with the long term inmate who is serving time for theft and burglary.