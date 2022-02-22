Samoa court clears two by-election winners

Senior Justice Vui Clarence Nelson and Justice Niavā Mata Tuatagaloa accepted the request from Fata Ryan Schuster to withdraw his petition alleging treating and bribery against Sagaga 2 winner Maulolo Tavita Amosa.

They also agreed to withdraw a counter petition by Maulolo also alleging treating and bribery by Fata.

Leave was then granted to withdraw and petitioner Fata to pay $1,000 tālā for costs.

However in the matter between Falealili 2 winner Fuimaono Maiava Tito and Leleimalefaga Ne'emia Fonotia, the Court found there was technically no petition but a Notice of Motion which the Court nullified.

Maulolo is a Human Rights Protection Party member and Fuimaono is a Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi party member.

