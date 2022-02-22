 

Samoa court clears two by-election winners

Loop Pacific
08:46, February 22, 2022
A Supreme Court decision clears two winners of parliamentary by-elections to continue serving their respective constituencies for the remainder of the 17th Parliament of Samoa.

Senior Justice Vui Clarence Nelson and Justice Niavā Mata Tuatagaloa accepted the request from Fata Ryan Schuster to withdraw his petition alleging treating and bribery against Sagaga 2 winner Maulolo Tavita Amosa.

They also agreed to withdraw a counter petition by Maulolo also alleging treating and bribery by Fata.

Leave was then granted to withdraw and petitioner Fata to pay $1,000 tālā for costs.

However in the matter between Falealili 2 winner Fuimaono Maiava Tito and Leleimalefaga Ne'emia Fonotia, the Court found there was technically no petition but a Notice of Motion which the Court nullified.

Maulolo is a Human Rights Protection Party member and Fuimaono is a Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi party member.

 

