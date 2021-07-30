Samoa courts close as HRPP convoy descends on Apia

RNZ Pacific correspondent in Apia says hearings scheduled for this afternoon have been moved to Monday to avoid any disruption.

The protests are in support of the former Human Rights Protection Party government which lost April's general election.

The HRPP leader Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi urged people to join him in demanding the resignation of the Chief Justice and other judges.

Over three months since the election, and after being prime minister for 22 years, Tuilaepa only conceded defeat in the past week after the culimination of legal cases related to the election result.

Last Friday Samoa's Court of Appeal ruled that the country had a new government after it judged an impromptu swearing-in by the Faʻatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party on 24 May was legitimate under the doctrine of necessity.

The FAST leader Fiame Naomi Mata'afa is Samoa's new prime minister.

However Tuilaepa claims the judiciary favoured the FAST party in rulings which he says were in breach of the constitution and led to the HRPP's loss of government.

The protest is due at Mulinuu's now empty court buildings at 3pm local time.

Photo HRPP/Facebook