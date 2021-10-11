Samoa Covid-19 vaccination roll out continues

According to the Minister of Health, Valasi Toogamaga Tafito, five percent of the eligible population is left to receive the first jab.

Vaccination sites like Samoa Tourism Authority Fale, main hospital and a site beside the waterfront in Apia will reopen after the White Sunday public holiday which is being celebrated today.

The Minister acknowledged the teamwork and collaboration from members of the public during the mass vaccination campaign.

As of last week, the latest update from the Ministry of Health identified that 114,698 or 94.1 in percentage of the eligible population have completed their first doses while 57,618, 47.3 per cent of have been fully vaccinated with more second doses expected to be completed by the end of November.

Minister Valasi congratulated Samoa for a successful mass vaccination campaign held during the two-day lockdown.

