Samoa Covid-19 vaccination roll out continues for children

The total represents 67.4 per cent of the eligible population in that age group.

Vaccinations for children aged between five and 11 started last week with the roll out targeting schools.

The ministry has suspended vaccination for those aged 12 years an above as they prioritise children between five and 11 years.

According to officials figures released by the ministry, as of yesterday (Thursday) 16 March, a total of 25,935 children between the ages of 12 and 17 years have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

That represents 93 per cent of the eligible population.

A total of 21,686 or 77.8 per cent have received their second dose of the vaccine.

For those 18 years and above, 98.9 per cent or 120,519 people have taken their first dose.

A total of 109,345 people have been administered the second dose.

The minister is targeting April 14 as the last day for people aged 18 and over to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

