Samoa COVID-19 vaccination temporarily suspended pending arrival of extra vaccines

A statement said as the COVID-19 virus is highly prevalent around the world and is gaining priority in the most affected countries, with changes in the volume of transport and importation.

The Ministry of Health is currently working with the support of the Government in consultation with international partners to ensure the speedy arrival of vaccinations.

We respectfully pray that the people of the country who have not been vaccinated before will continue to be vaccinated, as it will continue to include all those who are eligible.

Individuals who have had the first vaccination and require the second vaccination according to the date on the vaccination form can wait as there is no harm in getting the vaccination late.

“There is an 8-12 week interval between the first and second vaccines and the second vaccine can be effective if given within 10 to 12 weeks.”

The Ministry is continuing to work on port and airport security to ensure that Samoa is safe from the effects of COVID-19.

The public is also requested to ensure that traditional COVID-19 protections continue as contained in the National Emergency Prevention Order.

COVID-19 during the vaccination process such as;

Stay away from crowds

Wash hands and clean all parts of the environment

Respond when traveling in public

Cover your mouth with a clean towel when you cough

Stay home when you are sick

Prohibit children and the general public from crowding in any part of all hospitals

The public will be kept informed of the dates and locations when the vaccinations will continue.

