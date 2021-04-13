Samoa covid 19 vaccine roll out delayed

Leausa Dr Take Naseri said this will allow time to double check if the 24,000 doses of the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine are all accounted for.

The first shipment for Samoa had arrived last Friday from Copenhagen via South Korea, one of the largest shipments of Covax doses to the Pacific to date.

Samoa's caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi officially launched the arrival of the vaccine on Monday.

Samoa is expecting the second shipment of the vaccine next month.